Inter Milan Thump AC Milan to Move Closer to First UEFA Champions League Final Since 2010

Inter Milan secured a commanding 2-0 victory over their city rivals, AC Milan, in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal clash at the San Siro.

The win puts Inter on track for a return to the final of Europe’s premier club competition for the first time since 2010.

ALSO READ Lahore Qalandars’ Sam Billings Opens Up About His Struggle With Skin Cancer

The Nerazzurri took control of the game early on and scored two goals in quick succession, thanks to strikes from Edin Džeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Inter could have extended their lead further in the first half, as Hakan Çalhanoğlu struck the post from long range.

Milan struggled to create opportunities without key forward Rafael Leão, who was out due to injury.

Milan improved in the second half and pressed forward, but they were unable to find the back of the net, hitting the post twice.

The result leaves Milan with a mountain to climb in the second leg, with Inter holding a commanding advantage. The atmosphere at the San Siro was electric, with both sets of fans creating an incredible atmosphere.

Inter will aim to finish the job in the second leg and secure their spot in the final, where they could face either Real Madrid or Manchester City.

Milan had been in impressive defensive form prior to the match, conceding only one goal in their previous six Champions League fixtures. However, Inter’s attacking prowess proved too much for the Rossoneri on the night.

Inter will be full of confidence heading into the second leg after their impressive display in the first leg. Milan will need a remarkable comeback if they are to progress to the final, but they will take heart from their improved performance in the second half.