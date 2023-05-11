Junaid Khan Criticises Imam-ul-Haq For Unnecessary Comments

Renowned fast bowler, Junaid Khan, has responded to a recent comment made by Imam-ul-Haq about Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Haris during the New Zealand series.

Speaking in an interview, the left-arm pacer said that negative comments or finger-pointing at teammates would affect the unity among the national players in the setup.

Junaid Khan stated that Imam recently commented on the inclusion of Iftikhar and Haris, which is not appropriate for the current player, as he is not a selector nor a captain.

“When Imam was not part of the T20 World Cup 2022 squad, he used to sit on television and share his analysis, which, in my opinion, is wrong,” Junaid Khan remarked.

The Swabi-born cricketer further added that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should not allow current players to sit on TV shows and express their opinions about the team.

Just hours before the last match of the series, Imam wrote on Twitter, “Life is an unexpected journey, so never expect anything from anyone. Be patient, Allah is watching!”

The cryptic post created controversy on social media and raised questions about the selection as Imam had won the Player of the Match Award in the third ODI for his fifty.

When Babar Azam was asked about the tweet, the captain said that he had not seen what Imam had posted as he had not checked any social media handles since the tweet.

Days later, Rashid Latif said that it was the decision of Imam to take a rest in the fourth game while the management was keen to include Shan Masood instead of Fakhar Zaman.