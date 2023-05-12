Najam Sethi Sends Strong Message to India Regarding World Cup 2023

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Najam Sethi, has once again clarified his stance regarding shifting the venue of the Asia Cup 2023 to the UAE or any other country.

Speaking to the media, Najam Sethi stated that it would be difficult for the national team to participate in the World Cup 2023 if the hosting rights were taken from Pakistan.

“Our government will not allow us to play the upcoming World Cup because their government stopped the BCCI from touring Pakistan for the Asia Cup,” Najam Sethi stated.

Najam Sethi added that the PCB has played its role in not complicating cricket relations with the neighboring country by proposing a plan to host the event in two phases.

Sethi said they have proposed to hold the event in two phases. The first phase will be played in Pakistan, excluding India, while the second phase will take place at a neutral venue.

He said all participants except India would play one match in Pakistan, and in the second phase, all teams, including India, would play their remaining matches in the UAE.

“If the hybrid model is accepted for Asia Cup, then this will apply to World Cup too. We will play our matches during World Cup in Bangladesh or somewhere else, Sethi added.

It was reported yesterday that the proposal was discussed with all members of the Asian Cricket Council, who will present it to the ACC President, Jay Shah, for a final decision.