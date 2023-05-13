117 Pakistani Athletes Set to Take Part in Special Olympics 2023 in Berlin

By Imad Ali Jan | Published May 13, 2023 | 4:10 pm

A star-studded contingent from Pakistan is all set to make their mark in the upcoming Special Olympics 2023, scheduled to be held in Berlin, Germany, from June 17 to 25, 2023.

According to details, a 147-member strong Pakistani contingent, comprising 117 athletes and 30 coaches, is ready to take on the challenge in different games in the event.

ALSO READ

To mark the occasion and wish the national athletes good luck for the upcoming mega event, the provincial government of Sindh hosted a reception in Karachi today.

Renowned athletes, coaching staff, parents, and other dignitaries attended the event and were wished well by Ronaq Lakhani, Chairman of Special Olympics Pakistan.

Expressing gratitude to the Sindh government for its unwavering support of the athletes, Lakhani said that they hope the national players will display a brilliant performance.

ALSO READ

“We are really looking forward to their achievements in Special Olympics. It is a big opportunity for all the athletes to hoist Pakistan’s flag at the international level,” he said.

Ronaq Lakhani further added that the much-needed support from the provincial government has played a crucial part in ensuring the athletes’ participation in the event.

Pakistani athletes will participate in a total of 11 events, comprising tennis, table tennis, basketball, futsal, cycling, boche, athletics, badminton, powerlifting, field hockey, and swimming.

Imad Ali Jan

lens

Renowned Singer Yaqoob Atif Bulbula Passes Away in Lahore
Read more in lens

proproperty

DHA Multan Sets Deadline for Rumanza Golf & Country Club Applications
Read more in proproperty
close
>