Azhar Ali Becomes the Latest Pakistani Batter To Cross 16,000 First-Class Runs Milestone

Former Pakistani Test cricketer, Azhar Ali, has achieved yet another milestone in his cricketing career in the ongoing edition of the County Champions in England.

While representing Worcestershire, the right-handed batter reached the landmark of 16,000 First-Class runs, making him the 17th Pakistani cricketer to do so in cricket.

ALSO READ Grant Bradburn Officially Appointed as Head Coach of Pakistan Cricket Team

Azhar Ali is the fifth-leading run-scorer for Pakistan in red-ball cricket, scoring 7,142 runs in 97 matches at an average of 42.26, including 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

The 37-year-old cricketer is also the only Pakistani batter who scored a triple hundred on a pink ball against West Indies in 2016 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It is pertinent to mention that the former captain announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket after the third Test match against England last year.

Last year, the middle-order batter smashed an unbeaten 202 off 329 balls with the help of 18 fours and a six on the second day of the match against Leicestershire in the County.

Azhar, who is the only visiting opener to score a double-hundred at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), has scored 312 runs so far in division two of the ongoing edition.

Recently, Sussex coach, Paul Farbrace said, “Azhar Ali is a fantastic cricketer and a great advert for the game, [with] the patience with which he played and lined the ball up.”