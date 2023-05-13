Hasan Ali Smashes Sensational Half-Century in County Cricket [Video]

Renowned pacer, Hasan Ali, continues to impress in the ongoing edition of English County Cricket, demonstrating his batting prowess by scoring a quick-fire half-century.

Hasan Ali, who represents Warwickshire, proved to be a valuable asset for his team by contributing in both the bowling and batting departments against Essex at Edgbaston.

After helping his club bowl out Essex for 126 runs on the first day of the match, the 28-year-old pacer came in to bat with his team struggling at 172-9 in their first innings.

The right-arm fast bowler joined Oliver Hannon-Dalby at the crease and added a crucial 70-run partnership for the last wicket before Oliver was caught behind.

A power-hitting masterclass from Hassan Ali He made 50 from just 33 deliveries for @WarwickshireCCC today#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/H8o6nhpzT7 — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 12, 2023

His aggressive approach and clean hitting resulted in the Pakistan-born cricketer scoring his sixth fifty in first-class cricket, reaching his half-century off just 33 balls.

Hasan Ali remained unbeaten on 53 from 37 balls, including four fours and four sixes, helping the side reach 242 before the last-wicket partnership finally came to an end.

A display of phenomenal performance did not end there as he also played a crucial role in the second innings by taking the wicket of Alastair Cook in the third session of the day.