Pakistan, Ethiopia to Expand Cooperation in Science and Technology

Pakistan and Ethiopia have signed an agreement on scientific and technological cooperation.

The agreement was signed between the Ministries of Science and Technology Pakistan and the Federal Republic of Ethiopia. The Ethiopian delegation led by Minister of State Dr. Fozia Ameen had arrived at the Ministry of Science and Technology Islamabad last week.

This cooperation is of crucial importance in establishing a framework to increase cooperation in science, technology, engineering, and education for mutual benefit and peaceful purposes between the science and education communities in both countries.

All activities under this agreement will be undertaken in collaboration with partners in Ethiopia and Pakistan. The diplomatic ties between both nations were established in 1958, since then Pakistan and Ethiopia have enjoyed a cordial relationship and made great progress on bilateral, regional, and international concerns.