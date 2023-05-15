Drunk Indian Man Arrested for Molesting Air Hostess on Dubai Flight

In a shocking incident on a Dubai-Amritsar flight, a drunk passenger was arrested for allegedly molesting an air hostess, according to Indian Police officials.

The accused, Rajinder Singh, is a resident of Kotli village in Jalandhar, Punjab. He reportedly engaged in an intense argument with the flight attendant after allegedly molesting her during the flight on Saturday.

As per the authorities, the air hostess quickly alerted other crew members about the unsettling incident.

In response, the flight crew contacted the Amritsar air control room, which led to the airline’s Assistant Security Manager lodging an official police complaint.

Upon the flight’s arrival at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport, law enforcement officers were ready to arrest Rajinder.

In accordance with the Indian Penal Code, the police have charged the accused under Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 509 (word, gesture, or act meant to insult the modesty of a woman). The case continues to unfold as further investigation is underway.