How to Apply For Schengen Visa in UAE

United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents can apply for a Schengen visa, which allows entry to multiple European countries. These include Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, France, Belgium, Austria, Finland, Norway, Poland, and many more.

A Schengen visa holder can travel to these countries without the requirement for a passport and going through a border check.

A person can stay in these countries for up to 90 days within a 180-day timeframe. People mostly apply for a Schengen visa for tourism, business, study, or family trips.

Border security can deny entry to Schengen visa holders if they pose a risk or do not meet certain entry conditions.

UAE residents must apply for a Schengen visa six months in advance because of exceptional demand. They can submit an application at the embassy or the consulate of a Schengen country.

Entry Requirements

UAE passport holders do not require a Schengen visa to enter the listed countries since May 2015. However, they will need to apply for European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) visa from 2024 onwards. This visa has been introduced for visa-exempt visitors going to European Union (EU) or Schengen region. It has a validity period of 3 years.

For UAE nationals, here are the documents required to enter the Schengen region:

UAE passport or travel document with at least three-month validity beyond the stay in Europe.

Evidence showing the visit’s purpose.

Evidence showing financial stability.

Each country may have its own set of required documents.

Schengen Visa Types

Schengen region offers four visa types, including business, tourist, visitor, and transit visas. Each type has its own criteria.

Documents Required for Short-Term Schengen Visa in UAE

To apply for a Schengen visa in UAE, residents (expats) must provide the following documents:

Completed application form.

Valid passport.

Two recent photos.

UAE residence permit.

Roundtrip flight reservation on exact entry and exit dates.

Cover letter explaining the trip’s purpose.

Accommodation proof.

Financial stability proof.

European travel insurance with a minimum coverage of 30,000 euros.

How to Apply

Visit the embassy or consulate of a Schengen country and complete its visa application process.

Attend the interview with all required documents.

Wait for the embassy’s/consulate’s response, which normally takes 15 days.

Visa Fee