Forgotten Heroes: Islamabad’s Retired Teachers Await Their Pending Dues

Retired teachers from various colleges in Islamabad, working under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), find themselves in a distressing situation as they encounter difficulties in receiving their pending dues, including the grant of traveling allowance (TA) on retirement and house rental ceiling.

Despite dedicating years of selfless service to the federal department, these educators are now left disappointed and disheartened by the callous attitude displayed by the authorities.

Inam Ellahi, a retired Associate Professor from Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8, who served for approximately 30 years in different ICT colleges, expressed his concerns, saying, “I retired in August 2022, and it is now May 2023, but my pending grant of TA has not been cleared by the FDE. Additionally, my rental ceiling remains unpaid for a year. It would have been a fitting gesture if retired teachers were given their dues before retirement, but unfortunately, nobody seems to care.”

Professor Azhar Ali Abbasi, who retired in August 2022, shared similar sentiments, revealing that he had also been denied his rental ceiling.

Dr. Mehboobullah, retired from Islamabad Model College for Boys H-9 seven months ago, expressed worry over his weak financial position, stating, “Despite paying a monthly rent of Rs. 75,000 from my pocket, the department has not contributed its share of rental ceiling for over a year. This has put me under immense financial strain as I continue to reside in a rented house at Sector I-10/2.”

Professor Iftikhar Ahmed, retired from Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce H-8/4, echoed the same complaint regarding the non-payment of his rental ceiling for 19 months.

A retired female associate professor expressed disappointment, highlighting that teachers are considered the builders of the nation, yet when it comes to rewarding their dedication, the FDE displays a callous attitude.

Retired teachers deserve timely and fair compensation for their services. By neglecting their pending dues, the FDE not only undermines the value of their services but also perpetuates financial distress among retired teachers. She urged the Education Minister to intervene and address their issues.

She believed that it was the responsibility of the Education Ministry to ensure that retired teachers receive their entitled benefits promptly, considering their invaluable contribution to the education system and the nation as a whole.

When a national daily contacted the FDE, officials stated that the Directorate is facing an acute shortage under the house ceiling, amounting to approximately Rs. 2.5 billion.

To clear this liability, the FDE has submitted a request to the Education Ministry. Meanwhile, the Education Ministry has submitted a summary to the Finance Division in that regard. Once the Finance Division approves the summary, the liabilities will be paid accordingly, officials added.