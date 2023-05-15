MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Could Surpass Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Amidst a flurry of rumors surrounding the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, its closest rival, the Dimensity 9300 from MediaTek, remained absent from the discussions until recently.

However, it appears that MediaTek is preparing a flagship System-on-Chip (SoC) that will boast four high-performance Cortex-X4 cores, while its Qualcomm rival is only expected to feature two of the unrelated Cortex X4 prime cores.

Having two prime cores is already concerning for thermals, so it will be interesting to see how MediaTek plans to handle the heat from a whopping four prime cores. If implemented well, it could give Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 a run for its money in performance metrics.

This information comes from notable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) who revealed that the Dimensity 9300 is going to have a 4+4 with cores being titled “hunter”. The new Hunter Cortex X4 cores will likely be ARM’s Cortex-A720 CPU cores that are yet to be publicly announced.

As for the efficiency Cortex-A5XX cores in the bunch, those are going to be called “hayes” according to DCS. The chip will be based on TSMC’s improved N4P node, which is the company’s enhanced 4nm process.

However, despite the enhanced process, it is going to be tough for the chip to handle thermals with four prime cores working at their best. Perhaps MediaTek is able to regulate it in a controlled environment, but it remains to be seen how it will perform in different weather situations and under extreme stress.