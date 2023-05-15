Mohammad Amir Denies Calling Babar Azam an Average Player

Former Pakistan pacer, Mohammad Amir, has denied calling Babar Azam an average player or tailender, stating that his statement was misrepresented on social media.

Speaking in an interview, the left-arm fast bowler stated that he has always appreciated the all-format captain for his skills and phenomenal performance across formats.

“I have called him the best batter of Pakistan and have said in many places that it is difficult to bowl against him in ODI and Test matches due to his technique,” Amir said.

The 31-year-old pacer further explained that his job as a bowler for the team is to take wickets, regardless of who the batter is, be it the Lahore-born captain or a tailender.

“If 12 runs are needed in the last two overs and eight wickets are down, then tailenders are the ones playing, right? So they are also equally important to dismiss,” Amir clarified.

It is worth noting that in an interview during the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League, Amir mentioned that bowling to Babar or a tailender was the same for him.

Talking about captaincy, Amir said that PCB should stick to Babar Azam as captain for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

“There is no reason to change the captain. It does not make any sense. So, it is better to name Babar Azam as Pakistan captain just like PCB announced the head coach,” he added.