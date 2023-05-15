Naila Kiani Becomes First Pakistani Woman to Summit 5 of World’s Tallest Peaks

Naila Kiani, an accomplished climber from Pakistan, achieved a remarkable feat on Sunday as she successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest, proudly hoisting her country’s flag.

This significant accomplishment makes her the second woman from Pakistan to conquer the world’s highest peak, following in the footsteps of Samina Baig, who achieved this extraordinary feat in 2013.

On Sunday, at precisely 8:02 am, Naila Kiani reached the summit of Mount Everest, an awe-inspiring height of 8,849 meters. This remarkable achievement further solidifies her position as a highly skilled and resilient mountaineer.

Naila Kiani’s accomplishments extend far beyond conquering Mount Everest. She is a remarkable individual who, despite being a mother of two and a dedicated banker in Dubai, has managed to scale four other eight-thousanders, mountains that exceed an elevation of 8,000 meters.

This outstanding feat includes conquering Annapurna I in Nepal, K2, Gasherbrum I, and Gasherbrum II.

Undeterred by her extraordinary achievements thus far, Naila Kiani has set her sights on a new goal. During her current expedition in Nepal, she aspires to conquer Lhotse, an imposing mountain that stands at a towering height of 8,516 meters, ranking as the fourth tallest peak in the world.