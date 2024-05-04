Vivo Y100 4G Launches in Several Asian Countries for $250

Vivo V30 Lite is launching in multiple Asian markets but under a new name called the Y100 4G. Since the new Y100 4G is a rebrand, it features the same specifications and design as the V30 Lite, including the Snapdragon 685 chipset.

The Y100 4G is similar in design to several other vivo models. However, while most related models feature a 5G-capable Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and an 8MP ultrawide secondary camera alongside a 50MP primary camera, the Y100 4G maintains the 50MP main camera but pairs it with a simpler 2MP secondary camera.

Vivo has outfitted this phone with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. Additional features include Funtouch 14 operating on Android 14, an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, and stereo speakers.

The Y100 4G is available in Crystal Black and Breeze Green. The 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage model is priced at approximately $250, although this may vary in different countries due to exchange rate fluctuations.

Vivo Y100 4G Specifications