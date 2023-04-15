Asus Launches ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate its Best Gaming Phones Yet

Asus has unveiled its newest gaming phone lineup: the ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset powers both phones and is coupled with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X (8533Hz) RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

What sets the Ultimate phone apart from the regular version is its AeroActive portal that facilitates direct airflow onto the integrated vapor chamber for cooling and the ROG Vision display located on the rear.

Design and Display

With a 6.78-inch Samsung-made AMOLED display boasting 1080p resolution, the ROG Phone 7 offers an even brighter screen than its predecessor with a peak of 1,500 nits. The panel also boasts a variable refresh rate of up to 165Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz.

Asus has significantly improved the gaming performance of its latest flagships, as highlighted by the enhanced Game Cool 7 cooling system. This system features a Boron Nitride layer, dual Graphite sheets with a total area of 16,000mm² for 10% improved thermal efficiency, a Rapid-cycle Vapor Chamber, and a 15% efficiency gain from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Internals and Software

As mentioned earlier, the phone is powered by the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC alongside up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB UFS 4.0 memory. Thanks to this processing power, it can enable ray tracing in supported games and can keep it going for long sessions with its cooling system.

It boots Android 13 out of the box.

Cameras

Asus has maintained the camera setup on the ROG Phone 7, with the back featuring a 50MP IMX766 primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a dedicated 5MP macro lens. Meanwhile, the front camera features a 32MP OmniVision OV32C Quad-Bayer sensor that produces 8MP images.

The main camera is capable of recording up to 8K videos while the front camera is limited to 1080p clips.

Battery and Pricing

Similar to the previous generation ROG Phones, the ROG Phone 7 comes equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery split into two equal 3,000 mAh parts for improved cooling. The device also supports 65W charging and should see a notable boost in battery life with the introduction of the new chipset.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate are up for pre-orders around the world with a starting price of €999 and €1,399, respectively.

Specifications