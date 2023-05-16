Hot and Dry Spell to Finally End as PMD Predicts Rain in Next 2 Days

Wind-dust/thunderstorm rain is expected in upper and central parts of the country during the next 2 days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted.

According to the latest PMD advisory, a westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts of the country on the evening of 16 May and is likely to persist in the upper and central parts of the country till 18 May.

Under the influence of this weather system:

Wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with isolated hailstorm is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Tank, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Nankana, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Kasur, Okara and Lahore on 17 and 18 May .

Wind-dust/thunderstorm rain is expected in Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chamman, Pishin, Noshki, Naseerabad, Sibbi), south Punjab (Layyah, Kot Addu, Multan, D.G. Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Sahiwal) and upper Sindh (Sukkur, Jacobabad & Larkana) on the evening of 16 and 17 May.

Possible Impacts