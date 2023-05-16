Rawalpindi Development Authority Launches Action Against Illegal Commercial Buildings

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to owners of illegal commercial buildings, urging them to regularize their structures. The directive comes as a result of the RDA’s commitment to ensuring adherence to regulations and promoting a business-friendly environment.

Under the guidance of Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the Director General of RDA, a comprehensive survey of commercial buildings within the authority’s jurisdiction was conducted. As a result, a list of illegal constructions was compiled, prompting the RDA to take swift action.

Recognizing the importance of cooperation between the RDA and the business community, an RDA spokesperson emphasized the need for owners of illegal commercial buildings to visit the RDA and initiate the regularization process. By paying the relevant RDA fees within the specified 14-day period, owners can ensure the regularization of their buildings.

To facilitate the process, the RDA has established multiple submission points, including the RDA One Window Operation Center, e-Khidmat Markaz, and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce. This aims to provide convenience to the applicants and streamline the regularization procedure.

In light of these developments, the DG RDA has set a strict timeline for the completion of the regularization process, urging RDA employees to work diligently to meet the deadline. Furthermore, the general public is encouraged to voice any concerns or complaints regarding the process by visiting the DG RDA office or contacting the dedicated office number at 051-9334303.

The President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Saqib Rafique, has commended the efforts of the RDA in tackling illegal commercial buildings. He has urged the public to take advantage of this opportunity to regularize their structures within the given timeframe, emphasizing the benefits of compliance with regulations and the positive impact it can have on businesses and the community as a whole.