Oppo Reno 10 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon

Although Oppo has not yet provided an official confirmation on the launch date of the Reno 10 series, a commercial recently surfaced on Youku, China’s prominent online video and streaming service platform, confirming that the Reno 10 Pro will be revealed at on May 24.

Speculations suggest that the lineup will consist of three models: the Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+. These models are expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 778G, Dimensity 8200, and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipsets, respectively.

The ad on Youku also confirms the Reno 10 Pro+’s design and color options.

Leaked Specifications

While we don’t have any official specifications, notable tipster Digital Chat Station has given us a good idea of what to expect from these phones. He says that the regular Reno 10 will have a 6.74-inch curved AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The rear camera setup will consist of a 64MP OmniVision OV64B sensor, an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide unit, and a 32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto camera with 2x zoom. The front camera will be a 32MP lens based on a Sony IMX709 sensor.

Under the hood, the Reno 10 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor, coupled with 12 GB of RAM. Additionally, it is likely to feature a 4,600 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

As for the Reno 10 Pro, it will have the same screen, but a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide unit, and a 32MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. Its main chipset will be the Dimensity 8200 and it will have a 4,600 mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging.