These are Babar Azam’s Picks for Pakistan’s Biggest Future Cricket Superstars

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam has expressed his optimism and admiration for three promising young players in the domestic circuit, branding them potential superstars of world cricket.

Babar believes Saim Ayub, Omair Bin Yousuf, and Mohammad Haris have what it takes to hold the fort for Pakistan batting unit for years to come. He stated these talented individuals have the potential to achieve great success in the world of cricket.

ALSO READ Imran Khan’s Top 5 Wins as Pakistan Cricket Captain

However, he emphasized the importance of remaining focused, working hard, and prioritizing the core aspects of the game, all while avoiding the pressures that come with international cricket.

In my opinion, Saim Ayub, Omair Bin Yousaf, and Mohammad Haris have the potential to become superstars. They simply need to stay dedicated, execute the basics correctly, and not let the pressure of international cricket weigh them down

Earlier, Pakistan’s explosive opening batter, Fakhar Zaman, during the recently-concluded T20I series against New Zealand, expressed similar sentiments about Saim Ayub. He praised Saim’s excellent batting skills and regarded him as a valuable addition to the team’s lineup.

Fakhar also expressed his belief that with continued hard work and self-care, Saim has the potential to serve Pakistan for a long time and contribute to the team’s victories.

While Saim and Haris have already represented Pakistan in T20Is, Omair is also making a strong case for a place in the national team. He recently scored an impressive unbeaten 250 against Zimbabwe A during the first four-day match of Pakistan Shaheens’ tour, further solidifying his claim for a spot in the team.