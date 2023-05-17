10Pearls Acquires Colombia-Based Oiga Technologies

10Pearls, a leading digital transformation company, has acquired Oiga Technologies, a Colombia-based high-tech product development company specializing in artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, and blockchain.

This strategic alignment strengthens 10Pearls’ capabilities in emerging technologies and product development, providing its clients with innovative solutions across industry verticals.

ALSO READ Pioneering Infrastructure Advancements in Pakistan’s Telecommunications Industry

Founded in 2017 by Michael Puscar, a renowned data scientist and inventor, Oiga Technologies is a global software development company that combines cutting-edge technologies with data to deliver customized solutions. The Oiga team of 120 data scientists, product innovators, software developers, and inventors will become a part of 10Pearls’ product development team.

Puscar will play a vital role as a strategic advisor, while Bob Reisenweber, Oiga Technologies’ current CEO, will take on the role of Managing Director, LATAM within 10Pearls.

“We are delighted to welcome Oiga Technologies to our team at 10Pearls. We share a vision of leveraging advanced software technologies to disrupt the economics of innovation and increase competitiveness for our clients globally. Above all, both companies are aligned with the values of creating a positive impact and making a difference in the world,” said Imran Aftab, CEO, 10Pearls.

“Our customers are constantly looking for tech-forward solutions, and we believe that 10Pearls’ global engineering scale will provide the technological depth and ability to execute in an agile manner to meet their ever-evolving needs,” said Michael Puscar, Founder of Oiga Technologies. “This brings two digitally innovative companies leveraging emerging technology to deliver end-to-end digital transformation services and software engineering at scale,” he added.

ALSO READ 10Pearls Acquires UK-Based Software Development Firm Symbox

This marks 10Pearls’ third global acquisition in 2023 as it deepens its capabilities in advanced technologies. This acquisition brings the 10Pearls headcount to more than 1,600 contributors with 400 contributors in Latin America.