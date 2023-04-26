10Pearls Acquires UK-Based Software Development Firm Symbox

10Pearls has acquired Symbox, a UK-based boutique software development company that specializes in the Telecommunications, Media, and Entertainment industries.

The acquisition broadens 10Pearls’ industry verticals and global reach while boosting its capabilities around business process automation, enterprise intelligence, and data analytics.

Founded in 2004 by Amit Patel and joined by Salim Raza in 2015, Symbox is a global software development company focused on simplifying complex process orchestration, integration, and automation challenges.

Symbox’s agile business services support the entire process lifecycle from discovery to design, implementation, monitoring, and analysis. Symbox’s clients include major media and telco providers, including Vodafone, MTN, Ooredoo, AMC Networks, and Red Bee Media. Co-founder Amit Patel will join the 10Pearls’ UK offices with their team of experienced consultants.

This acquisition brings two companies with a shared vision of delivering end-to-end digital transformation services at scale, from new product development to business automation and software engineering.

“We are delighted to welcome Symbox to our team as we strategically expand our presence in the UK and greater EMEA. The combination of our teams allows us to strategically partner with enterprises to deliver their digital technology needs with agility and scale”, said Zeeshan Aftab, MD EMEA at 10Pearls.

Amit Patel, CEO, Symbox, said, “Being a part of 10Pearls is exciting. It allows us to leverage the global engineering scale of 10Pearls to better serve our customers. 10Pearls and Symbox share similar values focused on customers and employees”.