CM Punjab Announces Multiple Good News for Students of Central Model School

In a special meeting chaired by caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, on Wednesday, the progress of the Government Central Model School was thoroughly reviewed, highlighting various measures to improve its affairs.

The CM emphasized the importance of prioritizing the school’s students in admissions to the next classes. He announced that students from the school would receive an additional 10 marks in the entrance tests for classes 6 to 10 and O-level.

Furthermore, he directed the declaration of the school building as a “Green Building,” ensuring a ban on tree cutting during construction and maintenance.

In collaboration with the private sector, the meeting proposed the transformation of the school building to utilize solar energy, promoting sustainability and environmental consciousness.

To commence immediate action, the CM instructed the construction and maintenance of the Central Model School building. He emphasized the preservation of the historic building’s architectural beauty.

Additionally, the CM approved the provision of free uniforms, shoes, stationery, and notebooks to the students, alleviating the financial burden on their families.

In a groundbreaking move, he declared that no fee would be charged from the students in the new Central Model School project, facilitating access to quality education.

For Cambridge students, the CM granted approval for providing all books free of cost, ensuring equal educational opportunities.

Furthermore, the CM announced a monthly scholarship of Rs. 2,000 and a daily conveyance allowance of Rs. 250 for each student. He stressed the importance of maximizing student enrollment in government schools and urged for prompt registration.

These comprehensive initiatives aim to enhance the educational experience at Government Central Model School, empowering students and fostering a conducive learning environment.