UAE Universities Improve Massively in Global Education Ranking

Three universities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with Khalifa University at the forefront, have been recognized in the Global 2000 list for 2023, published by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR).

Khalifa University located in Abu Dhabi has made notable progress, climbing 23 positions to secure the 892nd spot, owing to its research performance.

ALSO READ UK Announces 45,000 Visas for Seasonal Workers

UAE University in Al Ain has moved up 5 places to the 1178th position. Similarly, the University of Sharjah has seen an impressive improvement, rising by 121 spots to secure the 1399th rank. CWUR analyzed about 62 million data points to make these rankings.

UAE is performing better than its global competitors, as shown by its top three universities. The reason for this improvement is due to their stronger performance in research. The rankings were based on various criteria, such as the quality of education, employability, faculty quality, and research performance.

ALSO READ Dubai College of Tourism Announces Eid Al-Adha Scholarship

In the 2023 edition, a total of 20,531 universities from 95 countries were evaluated, with only the top-ranked universities making it to the Global 2000 list.