UK Announces 45,000 Visas for Seasonal Workers

Despite internal pressure within the ruling Conservative party to reduce immigration, the UK government announced on Tuesday its commitment to issuing 45,000 visas for seasonal workers in the agricultural sector next year.

Net migration, which experienced a decline during the pandemic, has been steadily increasing and is anticipated to reach a record high this year, as reported by British media. Official figures are expected to be released later this month.

During a conference in London on Monday, Home Secretary Suella Braverman, known for her hardline stance, asserted that there was “no good reason” why Britain couldn’t train its own lorry drivers and fruit pickers, thereby reducing the need for immigration.

However, Downing Street defended the decision to continue granting seasonal worker visas. A spokesperson emphasized that the current rules allow flexibility to adapt the system based on the needs of the UK. They also highlighted the historically low unemployment rate in the country.

In addition to the visa allocation, the government announced a package of measures to support the farming industry, which has faced significant challenges due to supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic and increased costs resulting from the conflict in Ukraine, affecting the prices of fertilizers, feed, fuel, and energy.

Following Brexit and the end of free movement within EU member states, stricter immigration rules have made it more difficult for British agriculture, which traditionally relied on workers from the EU bloc, to hire labor. The industry also faces competition from imported agricultural products.

Ahead of the UK Farm to Fork Summit hosted by Downing Street on Tuesday, the government pledged to provide greater protections for farmers in future trade agreements and prioritize new export opportunities, acknowledging the importance of British farming and produce.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his commitment to the agricultural sector in an open letter to British farmers, stating, “British farming and British produce simply cannot be an afterthought. I know that is how some of you felt in the past.”

Last February, the government announced over £168 million (approximately 193 million euros) in grants to support farmers, with the aim of driving the development of new technologies and innovative farming methods.