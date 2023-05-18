Personal Milestones No Longer a Priority in Mickey Arthur’s Tenure

Pakistan team director, Mickey Arthur, has urged players to prioritize the team over personal milestones if they want to become a formidable force in international cricket.

Speaking in an interview, Mickey Arthur stated that when all the players prioritize the national team over personal records, no one can stop them from achieving success.

“That is something I am very tough on. If we get all the players working for the team first, it is going to be so powerful. Those individual records will all be broken,” he said.

Arthur added that his objective as director will be to change the mindset of players regarding the fear of losing personal achievements, which impacts the national team.

The 55-year-old remarked that the national team will adopt a different brand of cricket that will lead the side to tremendous heights, but dedication will be required.

“Scoring 40 from 18 balls is far more valuable than 70 from 60 balls at the top, so we have to make sure that those little achievements down the order are recognized,” he concluded.

Last month, Mohammad Wasim said that Pakistani batters prioritize their personal achievements after reaching the 40 and 90-run marks, which affects their overall performance.

The former cricketer remarked that during a single ODI series, Pakistani batters scored five individual centuries, but the team ended up being whitewashed.