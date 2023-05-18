Sindh Removes Controversial Topics From O-Level Syllabus

The Sindh Education Department has taken action to remove material from the O-level syllabus considered objectionable. According to Rafia Javed, the Additional Director of the department, a chapter on “Same Sex Family” in the Sociology book has been banned from being taught to O-level students.

Another chapter on “History and Culture of Pakistan” in the Pakistan Studies book has also been prohibited.

Rafia Javed stated that these chapters go against Pakistan’s cultural values and instructed private schools to exclude them from their curriculum.

In response to concerns raised by Senators Mohsin Aziz and Faisal Saleem Rehman about the content being in conflict with Islamic and cultural teachings and Pakistani societal values, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain assured the Senate that a letter is being drafted in collaboration with Cambridge to request the removal of the “Same Sex Family” chapter from the O level sociology book.