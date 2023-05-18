Suzuki, Toyota, and Daihatsu to Jointly-Develop Mini Electric Van

Suzuki, Daihatsu, and Toyota will unveil prototype mini-commercial vans powered by an all-electric powertrain developed collaboratively by Toyota, Daihatsu, and Suzuki.

The electric vehicle (EV) prototypes will make their public debut at an exhibition highlighting the automotive industry’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.

The event, which will be organized by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) and held from May 18 to 21, will coincide with the G7 Hiroshima Summit.

According to an official release, Toyota’s electrification technology was used in the development of these prototypes, while Suzuki and Daihatsu contributed their expertise in creating small-size cars.

According to the images provided, the production versions of the prototypes are known as the Suzuki Every, Daihatsu Hijet Cargo, and Toyota Pixis Van.

Each brand will release its own version of the vehicles in the fiscal year 2023, but only Daihatsu will manufacture them. The Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) also provided input on the mini-commercial vans to ensure they had optimal specifications for efficient last-mile logistics.

The cruising range per charge is expected to be around 200 kilometers. Further development is currently underway to ensure the vehicles meet the needs of delivery industry customers.