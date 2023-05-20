Taxi Driver Arrested in UAE for Molesting Two Minors

Sharjah Police has arrested a taxi driver who allegedly attempted to molest two minor girls in his taxi. The incident took place when the two passengers, aged 13 and 15, were traveling without their parents.

According to the father of one of the victims, his 13-year-old daughter and her friend were on their way home when the driver, an Asian, made inappropriate advances toward them.

ALSO READ UAE to Transform Karachi Port into a Global Economic Hub

Law enforcement authorities quickly located the taxi involved and caught the suspect. The police stated that the accused confessed to the crime.

In an advisory issued after the incident, Sharjah Police has urged parents to understand how important it is to protect their children.

As per the advisory, parents have just as much responsibility as the police and security services in keeping their kids safe. This became evident when it was discovered that the parents knew that their daughters were traveling alone without an adult, which increased their chances of encountering malicious individuals.

The police have reminded the parents to take responsibility for their children’s safety and make sure they are protected at all times.