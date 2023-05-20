Top UAE Airline Launches Free In-flight Wi-Fi

Emirates, a leading Dubai-based airline, has made a notable addition to its in-flight connectivity giving passengers across all travel classes a chance to enjoy free Wi-Fi by joining the Emirates Skywards program.

Regardless of their membership tier, Blue, Silver, Gold, or Platinum, and their chosen class of travel, economy, premium economy, business, or first-class, Skywards members can now access complimentary app messaging services.

Meanwhile, first-class travelers who are also Skywards members will benefit from the unlimited free internet, along with Silver, Gold, and Platinum members flying in business class. Platinum Skywards members will be provided free internet in all travel classes.

Emirates has reported a surge in passengers using its in-flight connectivity, with an average of 450,000 users per month. This shows a 30% increase in usage compared to the same period last year.

Currently, nearly 10% of all passengers use the complimentary onboard Wi-Fi. On American routes, approximately 20% of Emirates passengers connect to Wi-Fi, while on European and African routes, the usage exceeds 11% of all travelers.

The free in-flight Wi-Fi has led to an additional 30,000 economy-class passengers signing up for the complimentary service every week. Emirates has already made a substantial investment of over $300 million for improving its onboard connectivity.