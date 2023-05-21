Govt Authorizes Rs. 72 Billion in Q4 Under PSDP

The Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives has authorized Rs. 72 billion for various Ministries/Division in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year (2022-2023) under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) which is Rs. 50 billion more compared to the same period of the previous year of (2021-22).
According to details, the Planning Ministry has authorized a total of Rs. 566.85 billion to various Ministries/Divisions in FY23 which is 100 billion more compared to the previous year’s figure of Rs. 516.31 billion.
In a statement, the ministry said that Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has had a constant view since he assumed charge of the ministry that the federal government should not take projects related to the provinces.
“The federal government should consider only high-priority projects of the provinces based on 50-50 sharing,” said the Minister during the last meeting in which he reviewed the PSDP.