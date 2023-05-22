Severe Funding Shortage Plunges KP’s Largest University into Financial Crisis

In a concerning development, Peshawar University, the largest university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is currently grappling with a severe financial crisis.

Reports reveal that the institution is facing a shortage of funds, leaving them unable to meet payroll obligations for their employees and causing project activities to come to a halt.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s First Ever Data Protection Bill Finalized by IT Ministry

To address the dire situation, the university administration urgently requires an amount of Rs. 300 million to cover the pending salaries and pensions.

However, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has not released the full budget, exacerbating the financial strain. Additionally, the delay in fee payments from students has further compounded the university’s financial woes.

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) explained that the university incurred losses of around Rs. 200 million as a result of employee protests.

In total, the institution is facing a staggering deficit of Rs. 350 million, and the timely payment of salaries is contingent upon students submitting their outstanding fees.

This financial crisis follows another recent incident in which school teachers staged a protest demonstration in Peshawar, demanding salary scale upgrades and the restoration of allowances.

As a consequence, a case was registered against 213 schoolteachers who participated in the protest under the banner of the Primary School Teachers’ Association.

The case filed by the city police at Sharqi Police Station includes charges of government interference, public property damage, and alleged instances of firing and stone pelting on the police administration. The protesting schoolteachers were apprehended by the police a day prior to the registration of the case.

During the protest, thousands of primary school teachers from across the province gathered outside the provincial assembly building on Khyber Road. They voiced their demands for salary scale upgrades from BPS-14, 15, 16, and 17, as well as an increase in allowances.

These simultaneous incidents highlight the financial challenges faced by educational institutions and teachers in the region. The financial stability of the largest university in KP hangs in the balance, impacting the livelihoods of its employees and hindering progress on important projects.

ALSO READ Pakistan Tobacco Company Slashes Production as Sales of Illicit Cigarettes Grow

The resolution of this crisis is contingent upon the release of necessary funds and the timely payment of fees by students.

As the situation unfolds, it is imperative for relevant authorities to address the financial woes plaguing the university and engage in constructive dialogue with protesting schoolteachers to seek a resolution that satisfies all stakeholders.

The smooth functioning of educational institutions and the well-being of educators are crucial for fostering a conducive learning environment and ensuring quality education in the region.