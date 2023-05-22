Top Commander of Bahrain Army Lauds Pakistan Army’s Role in Ensuring Global Security

During an official visit to Bahrain, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Shamshad Mirza received high praise from the National Guard Commander of Bahrain for the Pakistan Army’s instrumental role in upholding regional and global security and stability.

General Mirza held a significant meeting with host General Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, the National Guard Commander, in Manama. Upon arrival, he received a warm welcome from General Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, reflecting the importance of bilateral exchanges in strengthening and expanding military relations between Pakistan and Bahrain.

The meeting focused on various areas of mutual interest and cooperation, with special emphasis on military collaboration. General Shaikh Mohammed affirmed the significance of such visits in fostering stronger ties and discussed shared interests between the two countries.

General Mirza was provided with a comprehensive briefing on the National Guard’s role, strategies, and responsibilities. Additionally, he had the opportunity to explore the National Guard museum, which houses a collection of historic weaponry.

During his visit, General Mirza left a note in the VIP visitor’s book, expressing his appreciation to General Shaikh Mohammed for his dedication to advancing cooperation between the National Guard and Pakistan Army.

This exchange of accolades highlights the growing partnership between Pakistan and Bahrain in the realm of defense and security. The meeting not only solidified the existing military relationship but also paved the way for future collaborations between the two nations. General Mirza’s visit served as a platform for fostering closer ties and reaffirming the commitment to mutual cooperation in safeguarding regional peace and stability.