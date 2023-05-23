Land Your Dream Job in UAE With These CV Tips

Are you searching for job opportunities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)? Look no further! This detailed guide offers valuable insights and tips to help you successfully navigate the competitive job market and secure your ideal job.

Finding a job in UAE follows a similar process of job hunting in other parts of the world. You’ll need to explore job advertisements on platforms like Indeed UAE, Dubai Careers, and other relevant sources.

ALSO READ Researchers Announce Potential Breakthrough in Restoring Eyesight

Once you’ve found a suitable opportunity, the next steps involve creating a good CV, participating in interviews, receiving a job offer, and negotiating the terms of your employment.

The UAE job market also offers walk-in interviews. These interviews provide an opportunity for face-to-face interactions with employers and can help in getting employment quickly.

Even if you’re seeking part-time jobs in Dubai, there are various opportunities available across industries.

What to Expect When Applying for a Job in UAE

When it comes to job applications in UAE, the process is similar to other parts of the world, as already mentioned, but there are a few things that you need to consider. Job listings are typically in English, as it is the dominant language in UAE’s corporate world. These listings outline the job details, responsibilities, required skills, and application process.

Some postings may also include salary information and personal specifications like gender or ethnicity, as there are no anti-discrimination laws in the UAE.

Once you’ve applied for a job in English, you’ll usually be required to submit a CV, cover letter, and sometimes an application form.

If the company expresses interest, you can expect a series of interviews conducted via phone, online platforms, or in person. There may also be additional assessments or tests as part of the evaluation process. References are often requested before a formal offer is extended. The entire recruitment procedure in the UAE typically spans over a month.

Successful candidates can expect a phone call with a brief offer, followed by an email containing the initial offer and contract. Unfortunately, most unsuccessful applicants do not receive a callback.

How to Make a Good CV in UAE

When making a UAE CV, you will mostly be following the same style you’re accustomed to.

However, there are a few minor differences to note. First, ensure your contact details, including your name, location, email address, and phone number, are prominently displayed at the top of the document.

ALSO READ UAE Will No Longer Be Tax-Free in 8 Days

Following this, start with a concise professional summary and objective statement, highlighting your career goals. Proceed by presenting your work experience, beginning with the most recent positions and working your way backward.

Then, outline your educational background and any relevant vocational training you have undergone. Make sure to emphasize important skills such as language proficiencies and job-specific software or programs you are proficient in. Conclude your CV by enumerating any noteworthy publications or external roles you have undertaken.

Keep it simple and professional by using clear and straightforward language. Avoid using technical terms or jargon and maintain an objective tone throughout. Ensure that your CV is well-organized and easy to read, using a font size between 10 and 12, and selecting fonts like Calibri, Arial, or Cambria. Bullet points can be used to enhance clarity and readability.

Including a candidate photo is a common practice, so make sure to place it near the top of your CV. Keep in mind that your CV should ideally be no longer than two pages, although if you have extensive experience, it can extend to three pages at most.

Other Tips to Make a Good CV

Highlight your skills in a truthful and realistic manner using present tense verbs.

Write your accomplishments through concrete examples and data, rather than simply listing job responsibilities.

Double-check your CV for any spelling or grammar errors to ensure a polished presentation.

Mention any ongoing educational pursuits or qualifications you are working towards to demonstrate your future potential.

Avoid including personal information such as nationality, race, or political affiliations, as it is unnecessary and can lead to bias.

Refrain from disclosing your current salary or including references on your CV.

CV Template Free

How to Write a Cover Letter

Follow these guidelines to create a compelling cover letter that increases your chances of securing an interview:

Importance: When applying for UAE jobs, including a cover letter is necessary and expected, as it helps recruiters make decisions between candidates.

When applying for UAE jobs, including a cover letter is necessary and expected, as it helps recruiters make decisions between candidates. Conciseness and Format: Keep your cover letter brief (around 300 words) and well-organized. Include your contact details, date, and company information.

Keep your cover letter brief (around 300 words) and well-organized. Include your contact details, date, and company information. Appropriate Salutation: Use a suitable salutation, ideally addressing the recipient by name rather than using generic greetings like “Dear Sir/Madam.”

Use a suitable salutation, ideally addressing the recipient by name rather than using generic greetings like “Dear Sir/Madam.” First Paragraph: Clearly state the position you’re interested in and why, while expressing admiration for the company’s work. Research the company to personalize your letter.

Clearly state the position you’re interested in and why, while expressing admiration for the company’s work. Research the company to personalize your letter. Second and Third Paragraphs: Highlight relevant skills and requirements mentioned in the job advertisement. Show how you’ve developed or used these skills and share specific achievements. Use this opportunity to stand out.

Highlight relevant skills and requirements mentioned in the job advertisement. Show how you’ve developed or used these skills and share specific achievements. Use this opportunity to stand out. Closing: Reiterate your interest in the position and the company. State your availability for interviews, showing your willingness to discuss your qualifications further.

ALSO READ UAE Launches Subject Electives for High School Students

Different Phrases and Accented Letters

People often use certain phrases when writing cover letters in different countries. These phrases can also be helpful when writing a cover letter for a job application in the UAE. Here are some examples: