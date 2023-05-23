UAE Launches Subject Electives for High School Students

The Ministry of Education in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made a big change in how students in Year 11 and Year 12 choose their subjects. It wants students to have more freedom to pick subjects that match their abilities and interests.

The new system allows students to have more control over their education. They can choose subjects as per their abilities and how well they are performing in school.

The ministry said that the change will begin with Year 11 students during the 2023-24 school year. Then, it will be also introduced in Year 12 starting from the 2024-25 academic year.

Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, stated that this is part of the ministry’s plan to make the education system better. They want to follow the best practices from around the world.

He noted that the electives model will contribute to their educational system’s growth, allowing students to reach their maximum potential and succeed academically and professionally.

Its main goal is to promote more participation of students and parents in the education process. The implementation will be periodically evaluated by all schools and relevant authorities to monitor its effectiveness and improve its outcomes.

According to the electives model, there are six compulsory subjects that must be completed. These include Arabic, Islamic Studies, Social Studies/Moral Education, English, Mathematics, and Physical & Health Education.

The remaining ones are divided into two groups of electives. The first group consists of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The second group includes Computing, Creative Design & Innovation, and Health Sciences/Arts.

The ministry will ensure that the electives model upholds the desired learning outcomes as specified in the curriculum. The specific number of subjects and classes will vary for each student based on their chosen plan.