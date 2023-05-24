Dubai Emerges as Leading Hub for Meetings in Middle East

By Salman Ahmed | Published May 24, 2023 | 1:05 pm

Dubai has secured its position as the top choice for business meetings and events in the Middle East and Africa, as revealed by Cvent’s Top Meeting Destinations and Top Meeting Hotels rankings.

This marks the first publication of the list since the suspension of gatherings and conferences in early 2020 due to the global pandemic. The rankings also include other prominent locations across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.

Cvent’s Vice President of International Sales Graham Pope underlined the impact of digital progress on the hospitality industry. It allows professionals to use technology in engaging event planners and boosting their sales.

The COVID-19 pandemic emphasized how important meetings and events are for boosting local economies. Cvent’s Top Lists now feature hotels, venues, and destinations that are making a comeback by taking advantage of the quick return to in-person gatherings.

This ranking helps hospitality professionals to stand out and make revenue from meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE).

Here are the top 10 meeting destinations in the Middle East and Africa:

Rank Destination
1 Dubai, UAE
2 Istanbul, Turkey
3 Marrakesh, Morocco
4 Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 Cape Town, South Africa
6 Cairo, Egypt
7 Antalya, Turkey
8 Muscat, Oman
9 Johannesburg, South Africa
10 Tel Aviv, Israel

Here are the top 10 meeting hotels in the Middle East and Africa:

Rank Hotel
1 Conrad Istanbul Bosphorus
2 Grand Hyatt Dubai
3 Conrad Dubai
4 InterContinental Dubai Festival City
5 InterContinental Istanbul
6 Hilton Istanbul Bomonti Hotel & Conference Center
7 JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
8 Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City
9 Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights
10 Sofitel Dubai The Palm

 

