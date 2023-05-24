KP Tourist Facilitation Hub and Sybrid Reshape Tourism Landscape in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a province filled with ancient culture and breathtaking natural beauty, is slowly making its way to the top of every tourist’s bucket list as Sybrid and KP Tourist Facilitation Hub (TFH) helpline 1422 has joined hands to elevate KP tourism.

Established in 2020, the KP Tourist Facilitation Hub was founded to address tourist issues, unlock tourism potential and enhance their experience. Sybrid was instrumental in developing the technical framework and seamless operations.

It is an integrated network of partnerships with the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the National Highways and Motorway Police, the KP Tourism Police, important local government officials, and local private enterprises that were developed to guarantee information dissemination.

Other key stakeholders and partnerships involve KP Culture Tourism Authority, KP Integrated Tourism Development Project, Pakistan Army Control Centres, and Provincial Disaster Management.

Information is collected daily around fixed intervals from relevant authorities, with daily updates posted on social media and communicated through the helpline.

Other associated services by KP TFH include booking and lodging, recognizing and entertaining tourists’ travel restrictions through TFH’s direct access to foreign tourists’ travel data, and ensuring end-to-end service for feedback and complaints.

Sybrid and TFH have entertained over 55,000 calls, with over 2,000 calls from foreign tourists, and resolved over 312 high-risk emergency cases since inception.

The tourist hub was at the forefront of rescuing 22 stranded tourists due to the 2022 floods in Kumrat Valley. Their swift and efficient response in the face of distress and danger proved their commitment and determination.

By leveraging its expertise in digital solutions and customer experience management, Sybrid has been able to enhance the tourist experience and promote tourist destinations.

To read more about the remarkable achievements of Sybrid and TFH towards excelling KP Tourism, read the published case study.