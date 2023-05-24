NADRA Launches Game-Changing Biometric Verification Platform for Startups and Entrepreneurs

In a significant development, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced Nishan Pakistan, a game-changing platform that aims to empower commercial startups and young entrepreneurs by providing them with secure biometric verification services.

Chairman of NADRA, Tariq Malik, took to Twitter to announce the launch of the beta version for user acceptance testing.

Nishan Pakistan offers a range of services designed to facilitate secure and reliable customer identification, eliminating the risks associated with fake identities. The platform provides various options to cater to the diverse needs of businesses and entrepreneurs.

These services include:

Desktop Bio Verification: This service ensures customer identification by digitally verifying their biometric information, thereby enabling businesses to prevent fraudulent activities and ensure the authenticity of their customers.

Desktop Bio Verification with Data: In addition to digital verification, this service allows businesses to acquire detailed information about their customers, enabling them to have a comprehensive understanding of their clientele.

Contactless Bio Verification: Leveraging the capabilities of smart mobile phones, this service enables contactless fingerprint acquisition and matching, providing a convenient and secure biometric verification solution.

Contactless Bio Verification with Data: This service takes the customer verification process a step further by digitizing the entire Know Your Customer (KYC) process. Through contactless KYC, businesses can transform and streamline their customer onboarding procedures, enhancing efficiency and security.

The introduction of Nishan Pakistan marks a significant milestone in the digital transformation of verification processes. By harnessing the power of biometric technology, NADRA aims to provide startups and young entrepreneurs with cutting-edge tools and resources to facilitate their growth and success.

The platform also features an API gateway and a cutting-edge sandbox, enabling seamless integration and ensuring a smooth user experience. This allows businesses to easily incorporate the Nishan Pakistan services into their existing systems and workflows.

The launch of the beta version for user acceptance testing signifies an important step toward the full-scale implementation of Nishan Pakistan. As the platform continues to evolve, it holds the potential to revolutionize the way businesses operate, enabling them to thrive in the digital era.

Entrepreneurs and startups across the country can look forward to leveraging the power of biometric verification through Nishan Pakistan, as it opens up new avenues for growth, customer engagement, and secure transactions.