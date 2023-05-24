Pakistan Business Forum Wants Resumption of Cargo Train From Pakistan to Turkey Via Iran

Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Lahore President Ejaz Tanveer Tuesday called for the relaunch of the cargo train from Pakistan to Turkiye via Iran to maximize the benefits of formal trade between the friendly countries.

He welcomed the recent opening of the Pakistan-Iran border market, saying, “A successful experience has already been done in the near past and should be initiated on a permanent basis which can lead to increased trade between these three countries by providing a faster, more cost-effective and more reliable transportation option for goods,” local media reported today.

The PBF executive said Turkiye is the gateway to Europe and the cargo train would help move merchandise from Turkiye to Europe in just 15 days. He opined that Pakistan should capitalize on Turkiye’s strategic location by introducing a more dependable and secure mode of cargo transportation.

Tanveer believes the proposal has the potential to diversify Pakistan’s trade routes, reducing the country’s reliance on sea and air transport, both of which can be affected by geopolitical tensions and other risks.

He added that the cargo train project could help Pakistan’s logistics industry by opening up new opportunities for logistics providers, freight forwarders, and other businesses involved in the transportation of goods.

While still a suggestion, the cargo train would pave the way for greater cooperation on a variety of issues impeding regional integration and cooperation. The cargo train project has the potential to diversify Pakistan’s trade routes, and offer traders a wider market for selling their products.