PCB Gets Clearance for Imported Australian Soil for Pitches in Pakistan

In an effort to enhance the quality of pitches in various stadiums, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally obtained customs clearance for imported Australian soil.

This development follows a lengthy ten-month delay in customs clearance, which began when the soil arrived at Jinnah International Airport in July last year.

As per media reports, the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi has taken the lead by initiating the removal of old soil, paving the way for the introduction of imported soil.

The initiative originated from the vision of former PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, who advocated for lively pitches that would facilitate high-quality cricket.

However, Ramiz Raja’s tenure as Chairman was cut short in December 2022, yet the cricket board remained unwavering in its commitment to improving the quality of pitches.

It was reported last year in July that the imported soil had arrived at Jinnah International Airport following a visit by Damien Hough, an expert pitch curator from Adelaide Oval.

ALSO READ Leicestershire Signs Superstar Pakistani Pacer Naseem Shah for T20 Blast

The PCB management intends to seed the soil to replicate bouncy Australian pitches in major stadiums such as the National Stadium, Gaddafi Stadium, and Pindi Stadium.

It is worth mentioning that the cricket board had faced severe criticism for batting-friendly surfaces during the three-match Test series against Australia and England.

Last year, PCB signed an agreement with the Arif Habib Group for the installation of new pitches but later requested the company to suspend the purchase of the pitches.