Senate Body Recommends Using Tosha Khana Funds for Backward Areas

The Senate Cabinet Secretariat Committee has recommended that the funds released by the disposal of gifts in the Tosha Khana should be utilized for female primary education in the most backward areas of the country.

The committee met on Thursday under the chairmanship of Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed at the Parliament House.

ALSO READ Govt Expedites Amendments to Toshakhana Bill

The amendment was passed by the committee and moved by Senator Taj Haider. It was argued that the existing and future gifts to be received by Tosha Khana should be disposed of through open auction and the proceeds of such auction should be kept in a separate account and should be utilized for the promotion of female education.

It was debated that the federal consolidated funds are distributed according to the NFC formula because of which provinces like Balochistan and Sindh receive lesser funds therefore a separate account may be run on need-based criteria to facilitate the provinces.

The committee chairman remarked that three comparative bills on the “The Tosha Khana (Management and Regulation) Bill 2022 have been moved by Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, and an amendment proposed by Senator Taj Haider.

It was also informed that a draft Tosha Khana (Management Regulation Bill) has been prepared by a Inter-Ministerial Committee constituted by the prime minister which has been duly approved by the Cabinet and awaited further vetting by the Law and Justice Division.

ALSO READ CDWP Clears Development Projects Worth Rs. 249 Billion

The committee chairman deferred the matter with the directions to the Cabinet that the draft may be shared with the committee within a day so that it can be vetted in detail and incorporated in a single Bill on the Tosha Khana Regulations in the next meeting.