Driving Pakistan’s Higher Education Landscape to New Heights

Pakistan is a country where higher education enrolments are on the rise consistently. Over the past few years, the number of active students in more than 200 universities nationwide has grown steadily.

According to the most recent government statistics, in the academic year 2017-2018, 1.58 million students were admitted into numerous varsities in Pakistan. In 2018-2019, these numbers increased to 1.86 million, and estimates suggested 1.9 million students in 2019-2020.

Moreover, in tandem with a rising trend among the youth to acquire higher education, the quality of academic learning continues to rise, too, through the host of institutions in the country. Particularly in the provincial capital of Sindh, Karachi, 50 of the 211 accredited universities of Pakistan are actively imparting knowledge in a diverse array of programs. Of these, the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) is amongst the foremost institutions that have cemented a reputation for itself over the years.

Founded in 1995 as the College of Business Management (CBM), the varsity initially offered bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees in business administration.

Today, nearly three decades later, IoBM’s portfolio has grown to include some of the most advanced learning programs that prepare students for pertinent careers not just in the local but the international job market as well.

So far, more than 14,000 students have graduated from various disciplines at the university. These pupils have assumed leading roles in various corporations, government departments, and institutions. Some of these individuals have even assumed senior positions in global organizations too.

IoBM has built a distinctive edge in the educational sector as a platform allowing its pupils to explore their potential without limitations. For starters, financial standing is the lowest point of concern for students once they are able to secure admission to the university.

IoBM offers three scholarship streams: merit, need, and sports-based. As long as students are able to meet certain CGPA requirements, they can continue their education without having to worry about a financial burden on themselves or their families.

IoBM focuses on the importance of scholarships and the difference they can make for deserving students. The financial support programs offered by IoBM are a hallmark, a statement that showcases how the institution doesn’t let a student’s financial position hinder their prospects for success in life.

It is a fact worth stressing that scholarships must exist so that every individual has a fair chance of making the most of their life.

These scholarship programs offered by IoBM set the foundation for some extensive changes to the educational sector and the job market as well. The host of other initiatives that the university undertakes can all serve as beneficial steps for students across the board.

IoBM recently took a step towards revolutionizing Pakistan’s educational landscape. With the world rapidly moving towards digitalization, there is a growing need for industry experts to manage various aspects of these transformations.

In light of these developments, BS Technology and MS IoT Systems Management were introduced with a vision to take Pakistan into the future. With the country already being one of the top exporters of ICT services to the world, these educational programs are designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge to develop, maintain and expand modern systems both inside Pakistan and abroad.

The market is ripe with opportunities for professionals in up-and-coming fields like technology and IoT systems management. Students at IoBM have a unique chance to enrol in programs in demand, but the supply of talented individuals is still scarce, especially in Pakistan.

It is worth noting that while IoBM is amongst a few institutions that offer a BS in Technology Management, it is the only university in the country to offer a degree in IoT Systems Management, enabling students to acquire lucrative and competitive jobs in the market.

Additionally, IoBM prides itself in being a stage where students prefer to become job creators rather than seekers. The Institution’s Shahjehan S. Karim Incubation Center (SSKIC) encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to present and execute viable, sustainable business ideas.

SSKIC guides these entrepreneurs where IoBM students and externals are encouraged to apply. SSKIC also connects the incubatees with mentors and investors.

IoBM envisions almost 20% of its graduating students taking up roles as job creators in the local economy. Through the curriculum of its degree programs like BBA and BS Entrepreneurship, the institution facilitates the shift of individual mindset from job seeking to establish their own ventures that can offer employment and uplift Pakistan’s business ecosystem.

In order to achieve these objectives more thoroughly, IoBM offers experiential learning initiatives, faculty members with the experience to share practical knowledge, and encouragement for students to complete term projects by seeking guidance and information from industry experts.

Secondly, the BS Entrepreneurship program from IoBM enables and encourages students to create their own enterprises. The degree is designed to take the students through various stages of the entrepreneurial and intrapreneurial process, the end product of which is a functioning enterprise that can serve as a key contributor to the local economy.

The program is designed to develop thought leaders with an entrepreneurial spirit that can lead to the creation of new ventures within and outside existing enterprises.

However, IoBM doesn’t limit its students in any way. Those who want to pursue corporate careers have equal opportunities to do so as well. An example of this is the way in which IoBM maintains and promotes academia-industry linkages by organizing seminars and conferences where industry experts are invited to speak.

Students learn from their point of view, which complements their classroom learning and prepares them to tackle the challenges of the corporate sector.

Last but not least, IoBM’s extensive focus is on the experiential learning aspect, where students are encouraged to learn by doing. Faculty provides practical insights to help students understand theories.

Students are also encouraged to complete semester-wise reports and presentations whereby they seek insights from industry experts.

The signature Capstone projects at IoBM allow students to be linked to companies where they solve that particular company’s problems while sharing their recommendations.

In Pakistan’s competitive and rapidly developing economic landscape, education is a key determinant for both individual and collective success.

With high-quality education ushered by leading institutions like IoBM and the evolutionary changes being introduced, the country is bound to become a global competitive force.

At the same time, for every student to have equal opportunities through scholarships is the icing that this cake truly deserves.