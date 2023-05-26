Jason Roy Terminates International Contract to Play in USA’s Major League Cricket

In a groundbreaking development, England’s white-ball players are in talks to secure releases from their ECB contracts in order to participate in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States.

Although players on full central contracts are unlikely to participate in MLC this year, Jason Roy, who holds an incremental deal with the ECB, has confirmed his intention to terminate his contract to join the league.

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has released a statement acknowledging Roy’s decision. They have agreed to allow him to play in MLC on the condition that he forfeits the remainder of his ECB incremental contract.

The ECB clarified that this decision will not impact Roy’s future selection for England teams, expressing confidence in his commitment to England cricket.

While the ECB is unlikely to grant No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to contracted players for MLC, it may make financial sense for players on incremental contracts to pursue this opportunity. Incremental contracts, which provide a top-up to county salaries, are valued at approximately £66,000 per year. Currently, six players, including Roy, hold such contracts for the 2022-23 cycle.

MLC has already attracted several prominent T20 players as overseas signings, including Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, and Glenn Phillips.

Meanwhile, MCL has also approached the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the national team players’ participation in the league. PCB has reportedly demanded a fee of USD 25,000 in case any national player is selected in the MLC draft. The final decision regarding Pakistani players’ participation in the league will be made once the obligation is fulfilled.