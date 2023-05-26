The Big-Rethink – LEADERS IN ISLAMABAD BUSINESS SUMMIT 6th Edition on May 31 and June 1 2023

The 6th Edition of Pakistan’s biggest corporate event, LEADERS IN ISLAMABAD BUSINESS SUMMIT 2023 (LIIBS), will take place on May 31 & June 1, 2023, at a local hotel in Islamabad.

Curated under the theme of “The Big Rethink,” this Summit brings together a spectacular array of national and international experts to re-think the conventional paradigms for the future business world.

LIIBS 2023 is jointly hosted by Nutshell Conferences Group and Martin Dow Group in strategic partnership with the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) and Unity Foods Limited (UFL).

The Ministerial Keynote will be delivered by Senator Dr Musadik Malik, Minister of State, Ministry of Energy, whereas Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister for Power, will grace the Summit as the Guest of Honor.

Ali Akhai, Chairman of Martin Dow Limited, will be gracing the event with opening remarks as the founding partner of LIIBS and Chairman of Pakistan’s leading multinational healthcare group. His innovative, progressive, and forward-looking approach has been instrumental to the growth of Martin Dow.

He has represented Pakistan on international platforms, including the World Economic Forum (WEF). He has worked closely with global leaders to portray a positive image of the country and initiate compelling conversations to enhance Pakistan’s reputation.

Farrukh Amin, Chief Executive Officer, Unity Foods Limited, will be sharing the opening address with reference to UFL’s vision of excellence from ‘Farm to Fork’ and strategies for food security in Pakistan through innovative and mechanized infrastructure that UFL is incorporating to establish best industry practices.

The two-day Summit will bring together more than 50 eminent and renowned panellists belonging to diverse industries from across the globe.

The primary agenda will entail discussions and solutions about the present and the future of digitalization, healthcare, HR, economic landscape, innovation, and investments through the ‘Rethink’ lens.

he Summit will bring together a diverse group of corporate and public sector leaders from various countries.

Among the notable attendees are Aamir Ibrahim, the President & CEO of Jazz and Chairman of Mobilink Microfinance Bank; Adil Farhat, the CEO of Procter & Gamble Pakistan; Ahmed Khan Bozai, the Managing Director & City Country Officer of Citibank; and Ali Akhai, the Chairman of Martin Dow Group. These individuals represent a range of industries and bring valuable expertise and experience to the event.

Another set of prominent attendees includes Dr. Ishrat Husain, an economist and former Federal Minister & Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan; Dr. Moeed W. Yusuf, Pakistan’s former National Security Adviser; Ghias Khan, the President & CEO of Engro Corporation; and Irfan Wahab Khan, the CEO of Telenor Pakistan & Chairman of Telenor Bank. Their presence at the Summit highlights the participation of influential figures in policymaking, national security, and telecommunications, further enriching the discussions and exchange of ideas.

Additionally, the Summit will be attended by leaders such as Kaan Terzioğlu, the Group CEO of VEON; Muhammad Aurangzeb, the President & CEO of HBL and Chairman of Pakistan Business Council and Pakistan Banks’ Association; and Oscar Ramos, the General Partner of SOSV and Managing Director of Orbit Startups. These individuals bring expertise in the fields of telecommunications, banking, and venture capital, showcasing the diverse perspectives and industry representation at the event.

Nutshell Conferences Group has always been a keen and active supporter of transformative initiatives and maintains a wide platform for launching ideas that can help Pakistan and other countries in the context of regional and global development.

With an impressive lineup of eminent speakers from Pakistan and around the world, LIIBS 2023 is going to be an excellent showcase of ideal opportunities and innovative solutions, with the most inspirational leaders to learn from.