Imad Wasim and Azam Khan Confirm Participation in USA’s Major League Cricket

According to reports, Pakistan’s Imad Wasim and Azam Khan have agreed to join Seattle Orcas in the upcoming inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC).

Both Azam and Imad have been two of the most sought-after players in franchise T20 leagues all over the world and since both the players are not centrally contracted to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), they are likely to participate in the upcoming league in the USA as well.

Both players have reportedly joined Seattle Orcas, which is owned by GMR Group, co-owners of the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Moreover, two other centrally contracted Pakistani players are also in negotiations with the MLC but their participation in the tournament depends on PCB’s approval.

Earlier, MLC approached the PCB for the national team players’ participation in the league. PCB reportedly demanded a fee of USD 25,000 in case any national player is selected in the MLC draft. The final decision regarding Pakistani players’ participation in the league will be made once the obligation is fulfilled.

ALSO READ Shadab Khan Suffers Head Injury After Massive Collision During T20 Blast Debut [Video]

MLC has already attracted several prominent T20 players as overseas signings, including Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, and Glenn Phillips.

England’s Jason Roy also confirmed his participation in the league as he decided to terminate his incremental contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).