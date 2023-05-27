Shadab Khan Suffers Head Injury After Massive Collision During T20 Blast Debut [Video]

Shadab Khan’s highly anticipated T20 Blast debut for the Sussex Sharks took an unfortunate turn when he was involved in a horrific collision with Nathan McAndrew during their match against Somerset.

The incident left both players shaken and temporarily halted the game for almost 10 minutes as they received medical treatment. Fortunately, McAndrew managed to regroup and rejoin his team after the incident.

However, Pakistan’s white-ball vice-captain, Shadab Khan, was unable to continue and was seen making his way back to the dug-out. Concerns quickly arose about his well-being, leading to the decision for him to undergo mandatory concussion tests.

Check out the video here:

BREAKING NEWS: Horrible collision between Shadab Khan & Nathan McAndrew. The game was halted for 10 minutes during which Nathan was able to rejoin the team but Shadab Khan walked back to the dug-out and will be having his concussion tests done.#VitalityBlast pic.twitter.com/l27zPzwPod — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) May 26, 2023

Shadab was subsequently ruled out of the game without bowling a single delivery. Earlier, he had scored 9 runs off 8 balls with the bat. Shadab’s absence was felt by Sussex as they lost the match by 5 wickets.

The 24-year-old’s medical condition is still unclear but his availability for the next few games is in doubt as he will be advised rest by the medical team following a concussion.

Shadab is one of nine Pakistani players taking part in this year’s T20 Blast in England. Earlier in the day, Shaheen Afridi made his debut for Nottingham Outlaws, finishing with figures of 1/21 in his four overs, and helping his side to a win over Zaman Khan and Haider Ali’s Derbyshire.