National Bank Records 100% Growth in App Registration

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has achieved impressive milestones, including a 100% YoY increase in NBP Digital App registrations, a remarkable 100% growth in debit card point-of-sale transactions, and over a trillion rupees’ worth of digital transactions. Through collaborative efforts, NBP is revolutionizing the banking experience for customers and employees with innovative digital product offerings.

The success of the Digital Champion campaign is a clear indication of the bank’s dedication through its staff to digital banking. The goal is to become a modern financial institution that offers clients products and services through digitalization.