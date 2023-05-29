Asif Ali Makes Fans Go Crazy After Smacking Haris Rauf for 4 Consecutive Sixes

In a breathtaking display of power hitting, Pakistan’s explosive middle-order batsman, Asif Ali, unleashed a barrage of sixes against Haris Rauf during an exhibition T10 match between PCB XI and Lahore Qalandars at the Narowal Sports Complex.

Asif’s fireworks electrified the atmosphere as he hammered four consecutive sixes off Rauf’s bowling.

Asif’s blistering knock saw him amass a quickfire 62 runs off just 26 deliveries, leaving the spectators in awe of his raw power and timing.

Check out the video of his huge maximums:

However, despite his heroics, PCB XI fell short in their pursuit of victory as Lahore Qalandars cruised to the target of 120 runs with all 10 wickets intact.

The star of the Qalandars’ successful run chase was opener Fakhar Zaman, who played an outstanding innings of 68* off only 23 balls. Zaman’s explosive strokeplay and ability to find the boundaries at will proved to be the catalyst in his team’s resounding victory.

He was ably supported by Tahir Baig, who remained unbeaten on 51 runs from just 22 deliveries, as the duo dismantled the PCB XI bowling attack.

Although Asif Ali’s heroic innings may have come in a losing cause, his display left the crowd in awe of his power-hitting ability against one of the best pacers in white-ball cricket. While Asif’s return to the national side might not be on the cards at the moment, he did showcase his six-hitting ability.