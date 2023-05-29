MIDCITY Aims to Redefine Urban Living in Islamabad

A true community is a safe haven for all residents and carries forward a human-centric and inclusive approach toward each and every individual residing there.

With a thoughtfully designed structure and picturesque environment, MIDCITY has made such a community come to life in Lahore and aims to bring it to Islamabad.

Just like MIDCITY Lahore, the new community being developed in Islamabad intends to offer the utmost convenience to people. It strives to revolutionize contemporary urban living in Islamabad that caters to the needs of people from all walks of life.

MIDCITY wants to empower its residents to choose their own lifestyle as it provides all the necessary amenities and much more, all in a single place.

MIDCITY Islamabad is a Mixed-Use Community Project, offering its residents a choice between residential & commercial properties. It also intends to bring to people top-notch communal clubs that will provide fully-serviced dining rooms, fitness, wellness, and sports facilities, an amphitheater, and meet & greet spaces to provide equal opportunities for outdoor, indoor, communal, and individual activities. MIDCITY Islamabad wants people to experience the perfect urban experience with a perfect house located at a perfect position in the city.

One of the things that substantiate this claim is the fact that MIDCITY Islamabad will be 0 meters away from the Airport.With a balanced, green-centric, and eco-friendly environment, MIDCITY Islamabad will bring you close to nature than ever before. The project plans to offer hill-front and waterfront residential plots that will accentuate the people’s peaceful living experience at MIDCITY.

MIDCITY Islamabad will also focus on helping people live beyond the walls of their houses. With its pedestrian and cycling tracks, it will become a community that provides a balanced outdoor lifestyle to its residents.

Sports facilities like Polo Ground, a football stadium, and virtual gaming zones will be built. Golf-facing and Waterfront residential properties and every district will have its dedicated sports area.

Residential Districts

Residential districts will be developed around communal spaces like mosques, schools, clubs, sports facilities, parks, and commercial markets. These districts will have properties of sizes like 5 Marla, 7 Marla, 10 Marla, and 15 Marla Residential Plots.

Premium Projects/Properties

1 Kanal Premium Water Front Properties

2 Kanal Premium Polo Facing Properties

4 Kanal Premium Golf Facing Properties

8 to 32 Kanal Mansions Hill Front Properties

Business Districts

A 6-km long Ring Road passes through the project, providing an opportunity to develop big commercial spaces on adjoining roads. Commercial development which may fulfill the functional needs of different business segments, such as:

Business Park

IT Park

Media Park

Hospitality Park

For MIDCITY, the safety of families is a top priority. Being a walkable community with all facilities, such as markets and necessity shops, a central mosque, a junior school, and banquet facility, etc. MIDCITY Islamabad endeavors to give people the best security that allows them to feel as comfortable as they can.

MIDCITY is about to revolutionize the concept of urban living in Islamabad now, and seeing it accomplish its aims is definitely going to be a sight to see. To follow up with this new and exciting project, everyone must certainly hold their seats and stay tuned.