Sindh Govt Bans Unauthorized Cattle Markets in Karachi

The Government of Sindh’s home department has issued a ban on setting up cattle markets in Karachi, except at specific locations. This ban was issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Despite warnings against establishing cattle markets within the city, some groups have continued to do so. As a result, the home department has banned cattle markets within the city at the request of the Karachi commissioner.

The Commissioner Karachi Division informed the home department that this year the Malir Cantonment Board has set up a cattle mandi at Taiser Town, Northern Bypass, Karachi. This central location makes it easier for citizens to purchase cattle.

Commissioner Karachi requested a ban on setting up cattle markets in Karachi Division, except at specific locations. These locations include Taiser Town, Northern Bypass, Malir 15, Asoo Goth, cattle mandi Landhi, Rice Godown Landhi, Hamdard University near Manghopir, Mowach Goth, Baldia Town, and cattle mandis permitted by Station Commander and President Karachi Cantonment Board within their respective limits.

An order under Section 144 of the CrPC is issued each year to prevent traffic congestion, unhygienic conditions, and security concerns. The ban on setting up cattle markets in Karachi Division is crucial and will be enforced until the 12 Zil Hajj 1444 AH.

Station House Officers (SHOs) are authorized to register complaints against those who violate this notification under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.