Amir Finds Himself in Hot Waters Again After His Comment About Babar

Renowned Pakistani fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, has found himself at the center of a storm due to his recent statement about the impact of Babar Azam in the T20 format.

Speaking in an interview, Amir stated that he has always rated the all-format captain highly in Test and ODI cricket, but he holds a different opinion about Babar as a T20 batter.

“As a bowler, I do not see Babar as threatening in the T20 format. Now if someone misinterprets this statement, I can only pray for their guidance,” Amir said.

In response to a question regarding his relationship with Babar Azam, Amir denied all rumors and said that there is no rift between them and that they respect each other.

Amir added that they have been playing together for five years and have never exchanged heated words as there has always been a mutual understanding between them.

It is worth noting that during an interview in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League, Amir mentioned that bowling to Babar or a tailender was the same for him.

The former pacer faced severe criticism for his statement from former cricketers, experts, and fans, which he later clarified, stating that his intention was different.

“I have called him the best batter of Pakistan and have said in many places that it is difficult to bowl against him in ODI and Test matches due to his technique,” Amir said.